GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids say an altercation between employees at a bakery on the west side of the city led to a stabbing.

It happened Friday morning at Arnie's Bakery, located at 815 Leonard St. NW.

According to Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski, an employee stabbed another employee following an unspecified work conflict.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested. Wittkowski said there is no danger to the surrounding community.

