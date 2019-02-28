GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids man who killed a college-bound athlete in 2013 and later, a witness to that murder, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for crimes described as ‘outrageously egregious.’

“There’s no excuse or justification for either of these,’’ Judge Mark Trusock told 27-year-old Cameron Davon Wright. “You are, without question, a cold-blooded murderer.’’

Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Andre Davis, a standout high school football player who caught a bullet intended for someone else.

Five years later, Wright gunned down a witness to that murder, fearing he would talk to police. Authorities found the body of 26-year-old Curtis Swift Jr. in a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

“He had enough of your lying and dishonesty and was going to tell the truth about your murdering this other man,’’ Trusock told. “You decided to kill him as a result of that. You went into his apartment and shot and killed him.’’

The first shooting occurred on Aug. 25, 2013 following an altercation at a Northeast Side social club. Wright fired several shots on South Division Avenue near Franklin Street. Davis, who was not the intended target, was struck in the head.

In court Thursday, the sister of Andre Davis told the judge her brother was enjoying an evening with friends before starting school at Eastern Michigan University.

“He was determined to beat the odds of the neighborhood,’’ Rachelle Davis said. “Andre was a college student who worked hard to be a success story. Had it not been for the capricious, negligent behavior of Mr. Wright, my brother would still be here.’’

That point was not lost on the judge.

“You pulled out a pistol and fired into that other car and you killed Andre Davis,’’ Trusock said. “He was clearly a totally innocent individual. From everything I understand, he was a wonderful individual; a gifted athlete.’’

Police searched for leads in the murder; the case was featured in a Silent Observer billboard campaign. Wright, meanwhile, was sent to prison in 2014 on three felony convictions unrelated to the murder.

He was released on parole in December of 2017. Wright came back to Grand Rapids and was considered a person of interest in the 2013 Davis murder.

Wright, worried what Swift might tell police, killed him at a home on Straight Avenue north of Sibley Street NW, investigators said.

Police found Swift's body while conducting a welfare check. Swift grew up in Grand Rapids and attended East Kentwood High School. He was the father of two children.

Police launched an extensive search for Wright after Swift’s body was found. He was arrested later that day by the FBI Fugitive Task Force during a high-risk traffic stop on the city’s Southeast Side.

A Kent County Circuit Court jury deliberated less than 30 minutes in October before finding Wright guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Davis. He was convicted in the Swift slaying in late January.

“You have no moral compass and you have no set of values whatsoever,’’ Trusock told the convicted killer before a packed courtroom gallery. “You are clearly a danger to society and you need to be locked up in prison for the rest of your life.’’

