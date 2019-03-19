Deandre Johnson, 22, was sentenced Tuesday for the Oct. 2017 shooting death of Daran Jackson.

Judge Paul Sullivan sentenced Johnson to between 40 and 75 years in prison. Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting Jackson 10 times at Cambridge Square apartments on Mason Street and Plymouth Avenue.

Before sentencing, the victim's mother called Johnson a coward for shooting her son multiple times, including in the back.

"I loved my son," Cynthia Lynn Jackson said about her only child.

"You took my son's life, you coward," she said while looking directly at Deandre in the courtroom. "You did this. He deserved to have a full life until God take him home—not your choice."

Jackson was a 22-year-old father. His mother said all he wanted was to be a dad.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.