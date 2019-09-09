HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two suspects in a gun store robbery are sought in Ottawa County.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Long Range Archery & Firearms, located at 2530 Van Ommen Dr. in Holland Township.

Deputies were initially called the store because of an alarm going off. The business was searched and it was confirmed, two suspects forced their way into the building and left with an undisclosed number of firearms.

The area surrounding the store was searched, however the suspects have not yet been located.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

