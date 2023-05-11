Florida man charged in multiple criminal sexual conduct incidents in Kent Co.

He's accused of sexually assaulting five minors in three different locations in Kent County, including at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, between 2006 and 2008.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Florida man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after he allegedly assaulted multiple minors in Kent County.

Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Kent County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The investigation first began in March when a business in Plainfield Township received voicemails claiming that minors had been assaulted at that location or by a previous employee.

Guay is accused of sexually assaulting five minors in three different locations in Kent County, some of which detectives say occurred at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, between the years of 2006 and 2008. Guay worked at the business as a coach during that time.

Guay left Kent County in 2010. He is awaiting extradition in Florida. He is charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree and seven counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree.

This case remains under investigation. Detectives say there may be others who know information about these incidents. If you have any information, contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline at 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.

