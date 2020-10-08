Handguns, narcotics recovered in Kalamazoo

Following investigation, two adult males were arrested for multiple felony charges related to the possession of firearms and narcotics.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firearms and narcotics were recovered by Kalamazoo Public Safety officers following a traffic stop Monday.

At around 12:26 p.m., officers received information that subjects were going to shoot up a home, police say.

Officers learned the names of the subjects and what kind of vehicle they would be driving to the home. The officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police say that during the investigation, a variety of drugs and three handguns were found in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

