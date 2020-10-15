Hastings man charged with arson for Royal Coach Building fire

Keigan Sochor was arraigned Thursday, Oct. 15 in Barry County District Court.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 21-year-old Hastings man is facing multiple charges, including arson, for a fire that destroyed the Royal Coach Building on Oct. 7.

Keigan Sochor has been charged with third degree arson, a felony that brings up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000 or three times the value of the property. He is also charged with preparation to burn property, two counts of entry without breaking and being a habitual offender.

The Royal Coach Building, located on N. Hanover Street and the former E.W. Bliss Landfill near Bliss Riverfront Park, was burned to the ground. No one was injured, but thousands of people lost power due to the fire.

Sochor was arraigned Thursday, Oct. 15 in Barry County District Court. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

