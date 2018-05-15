PLAINWELL, Mich. - Have you seen this yellow Monte Carlo?

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department is reaching out the community in hopes of locating this car.

Authorities are also hoping someone can identify the people in the photos as well. They were involved ina retail fraud on Thursday, May 10 at a store in Plainwell.

One of two suspect seen on her cell phone, pushing a cart full of merchandise.

Provided

Two suspects and their yellow Monte Carlo.

Provided

If you have seen the people or car or know who they are, contact Detective Gardiner at 269-686-4705 or Detective Lytle at 269-673-4286.

