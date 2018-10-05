A Lansing couple faces manslaughter charges after police say they let their infant son "literally starve to death."

Kameo Stricklin and his twin brother were born Sept. 1, 2016 at a local hospital, according to court records.

The boys were born six weeks premature, and after three weeks of hospitalization were released to their parents, Teaya Annmarie Johnson and Kaam Duane Stricklin.

Johnson and Stricklin — they were engaged at the time but have since married — were sent home with prescription medicine to help the boys keep food down, because both infants were having problems with acid reflux.

About six weeks later, on Nov. 9, Johnson found Kameo unresponsive in his bed, and cold to touch, the records show.

The couple didn't call 911, but rather "showed up at the hospital with a dead baby," said Lansing Police Detective Tracy Jones at a hearing that led to the criminal charges.

Johnson and Stricklin, both 28, later told police the children vomited after most feedings, but the parents failed to get more acid reflux medicine or seek medical care for their children.

Johnson took the infants to follow-up doctor visits two days after the children were discharged from the hospital, but she cancelled subsequent appointments at least twice, the records show.

When Jones viewed Kameo's body at the hospital he "immediately noticed that this child was malnourished," the detective said. "This child did not appear to be two months old at all. He was literally skin and bone."

An autopsy determined Kameo died of severe malnutrition and starvation.

"He was literally starved to death," the detective said.

The day after Kameo died, Johnson took the surviving twin to a medical check-up. He weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces — unchanged since his only other post-hospital doctor visit, about seven weeks earlier.

The infant's doctor "reported being shocked at the appearance of (the boy)," an Ingham County Department of Health and Human Services employee would later write. "She could not understand how the parents could not recognize how frail and small he was."

That same day, the boy was hospitalized for malnutrition.

Johnson declined to comment when reached Wednesday by the State Journal at a phone number listed for both her and Stricklin. Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Court records indicate Stricklinhas requested a court-appointed attorney.

A history of neglect

Between the two, Stricklin and Johnson have had at least five children removed from their care by DHHS officials:

In 2011, Kaam Stricklin took custody of his two-year-old son after the boy was removed from his mother's home. A year later, DHHS also took away Stricklin's parental rights.

After Kameo's death, officials placed two of Johnson's children — aged 2 and 8 — into their father's care. The boys had been living with Johnson and Stricklin. Johnson's parental rights were revoked.

After Kameo's twin brother was released from the hospital, he was placed into a foster home. In June 2017, Johnson and Stricklin, facing court action, agreed to release their parental rights.

In March of this year, Johnson and Stricklin had another baby. DHHS officials moved to terminate the couple's parental rights, citing concerns that "the issues which previously brought the court's attention have not been rectified." That case remains ongoing, with a trial scheduled in June.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "In Memory of Kameo" was created Nov. 11, 2016, two days after the boy died.

The campaign appears to have been created by Teaya Johnson, who wrote:

"We are all going to miss him and he deserves the best! Although we don't have many memory's, the ones we do have are imbedded in our brains for the rest of our time! I'm asking please if anyone can help me make my baby boy comfortable on his journey to the heavenly gates, I would absolutely appreciate and love u with all my heart!"

The campaign raised $1,990, short of its $3,000 goal.

Johnson and Stricklin were charged in April with involuntary manslaughter, and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

