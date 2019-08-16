GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of Grand Rapids and Kentwood police officers are in a southeast side neighborhood Friday morning for an ongoing, unknown situation.
The situation was centralized in the front yard area of a home on Englewood Avenue SE, near Shangrai La Drive SE. There were K9 officers in the area, as well as several other vehicles and investigators working the scene.
When 13 ON YOUR SIDE first contacted dispatch, we were told authorities were in the area for a break-in that happened sometime Friday morning. Police did not say what type of building was broken into, nor did they say who they were searching for.
Not far from this area, police were investigating a break-in at the Woodland Mall. 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews are working to learn if these two incidents are connected in anyway.
