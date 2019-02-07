GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Neighbors in the Grand Rapids neighborhood of Heritage Hill are being asked to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

The neighborhood association sent out a letter with a crime alert.

Jeff Martin lives near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue SE and Logan Street SE. He says crime doesn't happen in the area very often, but he's glad to see the neighborhood association on top of it.

"It's important for people to know that an incident occurred and they were really good about making sure that information gets out there as quickly as possible," Martin said.

The letter urges neighbors to be cautious, after a woman walking near the corner of Logan and Lafayette was attacked Monday morning by a man who tried to sexually assault and kidnap her.

"I had seen the officers interviewing a young woman here at the corner," Martin said.

The woman was able to get away, but so did the suspect.

"There were neighbors on Lafayette that helped her as well, that waited for her as police came," Martin said.

The letter describes the suspect as a man in his mid-30s, clean cut with an average build, well dressed, driving a black car that's approximately five years old.

"It's really unusual to hear of anything like that happening," Martin said.

He's hopeful that this is an isolated incident.

"There really aren't a whole lot of strangers in the area," Martin said. "It's a great neighborhood. It's a great bunch of folks, so this is really atypical of what happens here."

Grand Rapids Police confirmed that they are investigating this incident. If you have any information about the suspect or where he might be, you're asked to call police, 616-456-3400 or the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. You can remain anonymous.

