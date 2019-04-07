PORTAGE, Mich. —

Kalamazoo law enforcement executed a search warrant of a home Wednesday in reference to a heroin distribution investigation.

The home was on the 6000 block of Eagle Court in Portage.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and the Kalamazoo Crime Reduction Team learned that the suspect was distributing heroin within Kalamazoo and Portage.

Here’s what police found in their search:

Heroin

Crystal methamphetamine

Drug distribution packaging materials

Several thousand dollars of suspected drug proceeds

KALAMAZOO VALLEY ENFORCEMENT TEAM

“The Kalamazoo area has experienced a large amount of heroin overdoses in recent weeks and citizens should be mindful that this drug and those commonly laced with it can easily be deadly,” the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team said in a press release.

RELATED: Two arrested in connection to multiple heroin overdoses in Kalamazoo

Police ask that anyone with information regarding illegal drugs or firearms activity is urged to contact KVET at 269-337-8880, or report an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.