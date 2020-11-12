Sheriff's Office: Drugs, a gun, and over a 100 rounds of ammo seized during search warrant

Detectives seized a 9mm handgun, over an ounce of methamphetamine (ICE), heroin and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Authorities in St. Joseph County seized drugs, ammunition, and a gun during a recent drug investigation.

According to a press release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, officers on the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Middle St. in Three Rivers.

The search warrant was the end of an extended investigation into drug sales in the area, the sheriff's office said.

During the search, detectives located eight adults on the property. One of the subjects, a man from Three Rivers, was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest and was taken to the St. Joseph County jail.

Detectives also seized a 9mm handgun, over an ounce of methamphetamine (ICE), heroin, and over one hundred rounds of ammunition during the search.

Charges will be submitted to the St. Joseph co prosecutor’s office once crime lab results are obtained.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.