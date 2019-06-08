GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sgt. Joel Roon and the rest of the Kent County Sheriff's Office are preparing for the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival. The department was always scheduled to patrol there, along with private security and Grand Rapids police, but a shooting apparently targeting Hispanic people over the weekend in El Paso makes their presence even more appreciated.

Whether it's the Hispanic Festival, another event, or simply going to work or school, Roon says it's important to have a plan in place.

"Hide and hope is not a viable option," he said. "We tend to teach avoid, deny, defend."

So what does that mean? Here's a rundown of what should be going through your mind if the unthinkable were to happen:

Avoid

"By avoid we mean get out, get away, escape as soon as you can," Roon said.

He says the first step to escaping is knowing where your exits are before anything bad happens. Practice keeping an escape route in the back of your mind.

Roon says it's also best to wait until after you escape to make that 911 call.

Deny

"By deny we mean you barricade a door," Roon said. "You lock the door. You turn the lights off. You prepare to fight, but you essentially try to stop the assailant from getting access to wherever you are."

Defend

"That's the scary one," Roon said. "Remember that you're fighting for your life. Remember that there are no rules. You are allowed to defend yourself and you are allowed to use deadly force if necessary."

Roon says it's best to be near the point where a gunman would enter the room you're in. If you're across the room, he has the advantage over you unless you are also armed with a gun. Even throwing something as small as a stapler could throw off a gunman and give other people near you a chance to take him down.

