ATLANTA — A 6-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after police said his father shot him in the face in what they believe to be an attempted murder-suicide.

Police said the father shot his son at nearly point blank range before turning the gun on himself Monday around 4:30 p.m. near Deckner and Desoto Avenues.

Police said the young boy and his unidentifed father were found in a parked SUV not far from Perkerson Park. The father was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy also had a gunshot wound to his head, but police said that he was alert and conscious.

RELATED: Child shot, man dead in attempted murder-suicide: Police

He was even able to answer some basic questions for the officers.

"He was able to tell the officers how old he was and that the other person in the car was his father," said Maj. Andrew Senzer with the Atlanta Police Department.

The child is receiving treatment at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Elgeston Hospital.

Police still don't know what led to the shooting, but they are hoping the child can help them understand what happened until they contact more family members.

Photos: Man killed, child hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting A man was killed and a child hurt in a shooting near Deckner and Desoto Avenues in southwest Atlanta. A man was killed and a child hurt in a shooting near Deckner and Desoto Avenues in southwest Atlanta. A man was killed and a child hurt in a shooting near Deckner and Desoto Avenues in southwest Atlanta. A man was killed and a child hurt in a shooting near Deckner and Desoto Avenues in southwest Atlanta. A man was killed and a child hurt in a shooting near Deckner and Desoto Avenues in southwest Atlanta.

MORE STORIES:

Police: Baby dies after being dropped to pavement during fight, mother charged with murder

Police: Pregnant woman shot, killed while young child is with her

Confusing, chaotic scene leads to shooting death of K-9 officer by deputy