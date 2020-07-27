x
Hit and run leaves one injured in Grand Rapids

Police have not provided any vehicle description.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A hit and run that happened Sunday night has left one person with a fractured leg. 

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Division Avenue and Burton Street SW at approximately 9:22 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian hit and run. 

The suspect vehicle struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene; police did not provide any vehicle description.

The victim suffered a fracture to the leg and was transported to St. Marry's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

