MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man charged with causing a fatal hit-and-run crash in Norton Shores in November has been arrested a second time, this time for allegedly violating condition of his bond by drinking alcohol at a Grand Haven bar.

Sixty-three-year-old Gregory Asquith posted bond and was released from the Muskegon County Jail in December. He's charged with driving with a revoked license causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

If convicted Asquith faces a possible life prison sentence because of five prior drinking and driving related convictions.

The crash happened Nov. 24, 2019 on Seaway Drive near Seminole Road in Norton Shores. Francis Houck, 53, was walking along the road when she was struck, she died at the scene.

Police searched for more than two weeks for the driver of the SUV that fled the scene. Prosecutors in Muskegon County say Asquith went to extreme lengths to hide evidence.

Police were tipped off that Asquith was at a Grand Haven bar drinking alcohol violating a condition of the bond a Muskegon District Court judge granted in December.

"He should not have a bond," said Starlieghsha Houck, daughter of Frances Houck. "I don't get the system at all."

Starlieghsha says now that Asquith is in jail again she hopes he stays there until trial later this year. She's also thankful for the person who tipped off police.

"What if he would have hurt somebody else," Starlieghsha said. "Whomever you are, thank you. Thank you."

A bond hearing will be held next week in Muskegon County Circuit court. At this time Muskegon County Jail records show Asquith is being held without bond.

