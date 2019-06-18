GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Holland attorney has been sentenced to three year in federal prison for defrauding two of his clients and filing false federal income tax returns.

Suspended attorney, Jeffrey J. Palmer, was ordered to pay restitution to his victims and $55,511 to the United State for back taxes.

Earlier this year, Palmer pled guilty to embezzling $339, 520 of client trust funds between 2012 and 2016 while licensed and practicing as an attorney. Palmer did not disclose to his clients that he was taking their funds for his own personal use. One of Palmer’s victims was a senior adult living in a nursing home and lacked the ability to care for himself or his finances.

In addition to scheming his clients, Palmer admitted that he failed to report the funds he embezzled as income on his federal income tax returns. Palmer filed false returns that underreported his income.

Upon pleading guilty, Palmer received an automatic interim suspension from the practice of law and now faces disbarment.

Following Palmer's release from prison, he will serve three years probation.

