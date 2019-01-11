In mid-October, the Garcia brothers from Holland were going to head from a gig in Detroit where they played with their band Don the Pariah, when they noticed their trailer full of instruments and their Cadillac Escalade were missing.

However, this week, the band said that about half their equipment and their Escalade have been recovered from Detroit-area pawn shops.

"Although we have found a lot, we are still missing a lot," Don the Pariah said in an update on Facebook.

The Garcia brothers said their father's drum set, their late uncle's guitar, and their bassist's sub speaker and bass guitars are still being looked for, as well as, the trailer and band merch.

"It’s been a rough couple of weeks, but seeing our community all across the state come together to help us in our time of struggle has been the most uplifting experience for us as a band," the band said.

They estimate that about $40,000 in equipment was originally stolen.

