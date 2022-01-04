New details emerge surrounding Holland woman's suffocation

Estrada admitted to placing a wet rag over Katherine's mouth and nose causing her to suffocate.

HOLLAND, Mich — We are learning new details about what led up to the death of a Holland mother who passed away Dec. 26, 2021.

Katherine Rutgers, 25, was found dead in her home. Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Enrique Estrada III, is charged in her death.

New court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE show the two had a volatile relationship prior to the incident.

Katherine's sister, Kalina, told police at one point Enrique had broken into her home when she was not there.

Police say this situation started back on Dec. 26 when Estrada called them to the home around 2 a.m. and told officers he was locked out of the home and couldn't get back inside.

Estrada told police he was concerned something was wrong with Katherine. When the sergeant knocked on the door, no one answered. He left and told Estrada to leave as well.

That same day, around 9 p.m., Katherine's mother Michelle called police after finding her daughter dead inside the home.

In an interview with police, Estrada admitted to placing a wet rag over Katherine's mouth and nose causing her to suffocate. He told police he held it there for a few seconds despite her struggle.

Estrada said after he pulled the rag off her he noticed her face had turned colors and believed she was dead. He then left the house.

Police say the towel used in the crime was found at Kollen Park and matched other towels found inside Katherine's home.

Estrada was arrested and later arraigned on a single count of open murder with bond denied.

According to Rutgers' family, she was the mother of two young daughters. The family has set up a fundraiser for the girls and says the money raised will go toward any medical expenses and costs to raise them.

You can donate here.

