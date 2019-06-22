HOLLAND, Mich. —
A Holland homeowner came home to an alleged burglary in progress Friday evening.
Holland officers responded to reports of an armed intruder inside a home in the 400 block of Maple Ave on June 21. The homeowner was unsure if the intruder had left the home, so officers deployed a robot and then a K9 unit before determining the intruder had fled.
The homeowner told police he came home around 6 p.m. and found the intruder inside. He believed the intruder was armed with a handgun.
The suspect is described as
- Hispanic male
- 5’7”
- 135-165 lbs
- 22-24-years-old
- Bald or shaved head
- Wearing a white tank top
The Holland Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (616) 335-1150 or email them at policetips@cityofholland.com.
People who want to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.
