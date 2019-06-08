GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man who robbed a Byron Center bank last summer before peddling off on a bike was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the early afternoon heist.

Marcello J. Diaz was sentenced to between 10 and 25-years for armed robbery and a mandatory two years for felony use of a firearm.

“Basically, what you’re looking at is a 12-year minimum before you’re eligible for parole,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan told Diaz as family members watched from the gallery. “I think this makes sense, taking into account all the circumstances.’’

The robbery occurred June 22, 2018 at the Huntington Bank branch on 84th Street at Byron Center Avenue SW. It was one of eight bank robberies in Kent County last year.

Investigators say the suspect showed a nickel-colored gun, pointed it at a teller and demanded money. He fled on a bike and is believed to have gotten into a Chrysler Pacifica van.

Diaz was arrested less than three weeks later and jailed on a $250,000 bond.

In addition to prison, Sullivan ordered Diaz, 35, to pay more than $6,300 in restitution.

