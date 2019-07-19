GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Keith Williams, 58, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2017.

Crystal Suzanne Latham was stabbed more than 35 times at a home on 14th St. in Holland on October 10, 2017. He admitted to the crime to police following his arrest and pleaded guilty to open murder in May.

When he testified in court, Williams said he did not plan to kill Latham, but that he snapped following an intense argument about child support for their son.

Multiple witnesses testified during the trial that Williams made comments about killing Latham before the murder. One witness said after coming outside covered in blood, Williams went back in and continued stabbing Latham.

Williams was found guilty in June. He got credit for 648 days already served.

