HOLLAND, Mich. — Two Holland-area men are facing charges for a string of shooting incidents that occurred over the last month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Jair Garces-Palma, 19, and Nilson Jose Morales, 21, were arrested and charged for the shootings on Nov. 21 and Dec. 4.

Police said two shootings occurred on Nov. 21, one on W. Lakewood Boulevard and one on Douglas Avenue and River Avenue, in which a victim received minor injuries. And two shootings occurred on Dec. 4, another one on W. Lakewood Boulevard and one near the Speedway gas station on 136th Avenue and Butternut Drive.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and collected evidence in the shootings. Police said Garces-Palma and Morales know each other, but the motive behind the shootings is still being determined.

Garces-Palma was arrested on Dec. 12, and he remains in jail. He is charged with shooting from a moving vehicle and accessory after the crime.

Morales was taken into custody on Dec. 13 after a standoff that lasted a couple of hours. Morales was charged with four counts of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, four counts felony firearm and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Morales also remains lodged in Ottawa County Jail without a bond.

Two other suspects have been identified in this case, but they have not been charged yet. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said more charges are forthcoming.

