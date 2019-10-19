HOLLAND, Mich — The Garcia brothers from Holland have been playing their brand of music for years. But it was no joking matter this past weekend after their band Don the Pariah had a gig in the Detroit area.

The morning after their concert, Sunday, Oct. 13, they noticed their trailer full of instruments and their Cadillac Escalade were missing.

"We went to go check out [of our hotel] at 11 a.m. and pack up our luggage, and the truck was gone," said Michael Garcia.

That truck was a pearl 2005 Cadillac Escalade and it was attached to a blue Cornerstone trailer that held all of the band's instruments.

$40,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

"Beyond financial, there was a lot of sentimental loss in what was taken," said Aaron Garcia.

Police have checked surveillance cameras at the Clinton Township Hampton Inn, but nothing has turned up. Band members are now hoping someone out there can help.

"We worked really hard putting this together and getting this equipment to do what we do, and it's not right for [someone to take it] away for [their] own personal gain," Michael said.

