Holland Police investigate drive-by shooting

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning around 6:15 a.m.

A home at the 400 block of W 21st Street was the target of a drive-by shooting, police say. At the time of the shooting, 3 people were in the home but no one was injured.

Once arrived at the scene, officers found that five bullets had been shot into the siding of the house.

A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, and the make and model of the vehicle was determined to be a Nissan Maxima. Detectives later located what they believe is the suspect vehicle parked near a residence in Holland Twp.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe the victims and suspects are known to each other.

Police say that those involved have been spoken to but are providing limited cooperation.

The investigation for this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Holland Department of Public Health at 616-335-1159 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

