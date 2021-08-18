Holland Police: Woman robbed, stabbed and tied up by son’s housemate

The woman eventually freed herself, escaped from the home and called 911 at a neighbor’s house.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man has been arrested for unlawful imprisonment after allegedly attacking his housemate’s mother.

According to a release, officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to a home on 17th Street near College avenue around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a subject who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old Holland woman with a laceration on her right arm.

The woman said she had gone to the home to care for her son’s dog while he was at work for the evening. After tending to the dog, police say the woman was confronted by her son’s housemate. He allegedly grabbed the woman and threatened her with a knife.

Police say the woman received a cut on her arm while struggling with the man. Once the struggle ended, the suspect tied up the woman inside the home and told her he needed money. The woman eventually freed herself, escaped from the home and called 911 at a neighbor’s house.

Officers checked the area and were able to locate a man matching the suspect’s description a few blocks west of the home. The suspect, a 57-year-old Holland man, was taken into custody. Police say the victim’s credit card was found in his possession.

The suspect was lodged and charges are being sought through the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s office. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

