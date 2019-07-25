HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that happened this morning at an apartment complex.

No one was hit or injured, according to the police.

The shooting happened at 719 E 16th St.

The male suspect was taken into custody after an argument in the parking lot where the suspect fired a gun at a vehicle as it was leaving.

The suspect is charged with a felony of carrying a concealed weapon, and is lodged at the Holland Police Lock-up pending review by the Ottawa County Prosecutors Office and arraignment.at the Holland District Court.

