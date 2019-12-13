HOLLAND, Mich — The Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to identify someone who is stealing packages from people's front doors in the southwest side of the city.

They say there have been eight reports of stolen packages from that area.

Surveillance footage from one brick house with a green door shows someone wearing a dark sweatshirt and light jeans taking a package and leaving in a pickup truck.

Police say it is a black Chevy four-door Z71 truck, and to call 911 if you see it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them via email at policetips@cityofholland.com or call detectives at 616-355-1150.

