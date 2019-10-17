GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A case involving nurses aids and assistants charged with falsifying medical records at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, is headed back to district court.

11 nurses aids and assistants were charged with falsifying medical records after indicating they were routinely checking on veterans at the home. The nurses were supposed to check a box on a centrally located sheet every two hours, noting the whereabouts of each patient.

Related: 11 employees at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans charged with crimes

Many suffered from serious psychiatric problems and were at risk if left unattended.

Surveillance video and an audit by the state show some of these checks were never done.

Both the Grand Rapids district and circuit courts agreed the documents that were allegedly falsified were not medical records, defined in the Medical Records Access Act.

Therefore, the nurses could not be charged with falsifying medical records.

The district court concluded the member location sheets did not meet the definition of a medical record because there were multiple patients listed on one sheet, they were stored in a central location, and they were not maintained for seven years, as required by law for all medical records. The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans destroyed the sheets after six months.

But the district court did say the information they were recording did pertain to the patient’s treatment of their condition, and the nurses knew that information they were supplying was inaccurate and misleading.

The case was appealed to the circuit court, which agreed with the district court.

The cases for 10 nurses were combined and sent to the state court of appeals.

Two of the three appeals court judges decided to send the case back to the district court. Those judges disagreed with the lower courts, and believe the sheets are considered medical records, but they are not able to determine if the nurses intentionally falsified the records, if they didn’t know they were medical records. That will be up to the district court to decide.

More news related to the home for veterans on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.