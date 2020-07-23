GRPD: Home shot at twice in 24 hour period

Police were on the scene Thursday afternoon after receiving the call just after 1 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after shots were fired at home two times in the past 24 hours.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue.

Police were on the scene Thursday afternoon after receiving the call just after 1 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.