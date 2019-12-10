LUDINGTON, Mich. — A 25-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday morning for stealing a woman's car from a Lowe's parking lot in Ludington.

The woman is an employee at Lowe's, and she saw it being stolen around 8 p.m. on Thursday as she was leaving her shift.

Mason County Sheriff's Department deputies found her 2006 GMC Envoy that night behind a Walmart nearby. And around 5:45 a.m. Friday, they arrested Dustin Allen Himes Jr. after he was tracked down by a K-9 deputy on the Pere Marquette Highway.

A witness told deputies he was trying to flag down passing cars.

Himes was arraigned on two counts of felony charges: Unlawful driving away of an automobile and larceny from a vehicle.

They are both five-year felonies, and he is in the Mason County Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.