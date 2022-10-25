Grand Rapids resident says homemade Halloween decoration stolen from front yard

Helga the Witch is about 5 feet tall. She took hours for homeowner, Nick Wallace, to make for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is hoping his beloved Halloween decoration will be returned after it was stolen.

"I have a lot of homemade pumpkins in my backyard," said Nick Wallace. "I built a pumpkin arch on my patio."

Wallace has a lot of spooky décor outside his home in Grand Rapids.

"I knew once I had my own house, I knew I wanted to do an elaborate display out in my yard for the community and so I'd been working on it every year," he said. "I add to it every year to make it bigger and bigger."

This year, though, one beloved handmade prop went missing.

No, she didn't fly off on her broom. Wallace says she was stolen in the middle of the night Monday.

Helga the Witch is about 5 feet tall. She was yanked right out of her bucket next to her cauldron.

Made of a mask, chicken wire and a dress, Helga took about three or four weeks and a few hundred dollars to make.

She's a popular neighborhood attraction, too.

"People like taking pictures with her [while] trick-or-treating," said Wallace. "Just to have something like this happen is kind of a let down. Super disappointing that someone would do this because it's really just meant to be for fun. It's not something someone should steal."

To secure outdoor decorations in your yard:

Have heavy décor.

Tie it down with zip ties or lawn stakes.

Lock it down with a chain or lock.

Put it close to your front door, as that makes them harder to steal.

"To the person who took it, it's unfortunate they did that but if they return it, no harm no foul. I hope it comes back in one piece. If they return it, I'd appreciate it," said Wallace.

Even if Helga doesn't return, Wallace says it won't dispel his Halloween spirit.

