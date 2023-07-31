Homeowners near Huff Park are concerned about drag racing

They say a large crowd gathered down the street at the park and drivers were racing up and down Ball Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Homeowners near Huff Park are concerned with drag racers as there was a large, rowdy meetup at the park Sunday night.

"It was impossible not to hear what sounded like several drag races happening concurrently," said Hayley Ross.

Ross and her husband, Glen Peterson were trying to put their young son to bed around seven PM Sunday when they heard these loud noises.

"Mufflers popping and tires squealing. Stuff like that," said Peterson.

They say a large crowd gathered down the street at the park and drivers were racing up and down Ball Avenue.

The couple says they're concerned this reckless behavior will hurt wildlife.

"This is the deers' neighborhood," said Ross. "They allow us to live here. They spook easily and it really wouldn't take much for a wild animal to get hit or worse, someone to swerve and get into an accident."

As well as human life.

"This is a stretch of road that doesn't have any houses on it," said Peterson. "I don't want them to see that and think there's no people around. There's a church across the street. People from these neighborhoods where there are houses walk their dogs at the park all the time."

Nearly two weeks ago at Front Avenue and Sixth Street Northwest, police say there was a drag race that left a woman seriously hurt.

The cars were using both traffic lanes traveling northbound on Front Avenue when one collided with a third vehicle that had the right of way.

The homeowners near the park hope this isn't the same crowd moving from one place to another.

"This sounds like it was planned," said Ross. "I'd like for this to be nipped in the bud before somebody gets hurt because I don't think it will stop until someone does."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to police who said they weren't able to locate any reports of reckless driving or drag racing, however that doesn't mean it didn't happen.

They say these drivers used to stay in large industrial parking lots for the most part, but now they are venturing out into the public roadways.

