Norton Shores MI Bar shooting suspect turns himself in

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — After five days of searching, the suspect in the MI Bar shooting that left one person dead Dec. 16 has been taken into custody.

Police say Kyle Robbins, 40, called 911 early Tuesday morning from the Harvey/Hile Park and Ride where he turned himself in. According to Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale, Robbins was arrested around 2:30 a.m. without incident.

Robbins faces the following charges:

Count 1- Homicide- Open murder

Count 2- Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 3- Weapons- Firearms- possession by a felon

Count 4- Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 5- Weapons- Felony Firearm 2nd

Also, charged with being a Habitual Offender- Fourth Offense

Robbins is accused of killing Andre Willie Garner, 27, of Muskegon. Police believe a fist fight started at MI Bar before Robbins allegedly shot Garner multiple times.

Following the incident, police identified Robbins as the suspect and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Documents show Robbins has served nearly 13 years in prison and has a history of weapons charges. He was briefly paroled in 2004 for about nine months but was eventually sent back to prison.

