GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People who have helped solve crimes in the local community were honored Thursday.

It was the annual Silent Observer's Community Heroes Award Event. It was held at Cascade Hills Country Club.

The luncheon honored people in the community, along with police and donors who help support Silent Observer and its efforts to solve crimes.

"It sheds a light on all the good that is being done in our community," said Executive Director of Silent Observer Chris Cameron.

Silent Observer has been used in West Michigan to solve many crimes including, homicides, armed robberies, child porn and sexual assaults.

Over the last 45 years, Silent Observer has helped solve over 3,800 crimes.

"These people are not ever recognized. They do it behind the scenes. They work so hard," said Cameron. "We just wanted to bring all their good works to light and tell the community about everything they've done."

This awards event will be Silent Observer's annual fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the Community Heroes Awards Luncheon will be used to directly support Silent Observer.

Co-Chairs of this event are Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne and Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye Young.

Two people also gave testimonials about the power of Silent Observer and how important they are at saving lives.

Silent Observer will pay a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to the arrest of an individual. The reward amount is based on the severity of the crime and how important the tip was to police.

Tips can always be made anonymously online.

