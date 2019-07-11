HOLLAND, Michigan — An alert was sent out Thursday, Nov. 7 warning students about a suspect in a violent crime near the campus of Hope College.

Students and staff were told to take shelter. An all clear was was given around 12:30 p.m.

According to our reporter on the scene, Western Theological Seminary students received a text that a guest of Community Kitchen, a program at the seminary offering free lunches, brought a gun into the building.

The initial alert was sent out around 11:50 a.m. read, "A suspect in a violent crime is presumed to be near campus. Take shelter until an all clear is given."

No threats were made. There is no word yet on if any arrest were made in the incident.

