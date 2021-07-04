Houghton Lake man pleads guilty to child sex crime charges

Michael Clune, 50, admitted to communicating with multiple boys under 15 and coercing them to send him sexually abusive material.

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. — A Roscommon County man pleaded guilty to child sex crime charges in Roscommon County, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Michael Clune, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to communicate with another for the purpose of child sexually abusive activity.

Clune admitted to communicating with multiple boys under 15 and coercing them to send him sexually abusive material.

“Individuals who prey upon children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Nessel. “I appreciate the efforts of the county prosecutors, police departments, Michigan State Police and the prosecutors in my office for their work to see this man brought to justice for multiple heinous crimes.”

Additional charges against Clune remain in Clare County for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purpose and using a computer to commit a crime. Clune also pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity - aggravated in Shiawassee County in March. He was previously convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County in 2004.

Clune will face a minimum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.

