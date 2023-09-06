Hours-long standoff ends in arrest, man faces felony firearm and child abuse charges

The 26-year-old Grand Rapids man was wanted in connection to a child who brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary School on May 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man behind an hours-long stand off in Grand Rapids is now in police custody.

Around 9:15 Friday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department was attempting to locate the suspect, who faces charges of felony firearm and child abuse.

That's when the suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue SE. Police activated critical incident protocol, promoting response from the Special Response Team, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Taskforce.

Hours later, around 12:30 p.m., after multiple phone calls between police and the suspect, he walked outside the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

“I want to commend our negotiators,” said Captain Terry Dixon. “They were able to establish a rapport and ultimately convince the suspect to come out on his own accord. I want to echo the Chief’s earlier comments on GRPD’s commitment to combat gun violence in our community and keep our kids safe. I am very thankful this incident ended peacefully.”

This is now the third adult to be charged after 4 guns were confiscated at Grand Rapids public schools this school year.

Two people were charged in connection to a second grader bringing an unloaded gun to Cesar Chaves Elementary on May 3.

The mother of the 7-year-old was charged with 4th degree child abuse. While her fiance was charged with felony firearm.

There were no charges filed for incidents in January and October.

As we head into the summer months, GRPS school officials sent a letter home with students, urging parents to safely store their firearms.

