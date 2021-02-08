Howard City man arrested after threatening man with machete

No one was injured in the incident, police say.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — A Howard City man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete and refusing to comply with police.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred in the 21,000 block of West Almy Road in Reynolds Township around 7:45 p.m. Responding officers located a vehicle that matched the description of the one being driven by a man who had threatened someone with a machete.

After being pulled over, the suspect refused to comply with officers and resisted arrest. Police say a machete was located in the suspect's vehicle.

Benito Lopez, 41, was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and one charge of felonious assault. Lopez is being held in the Montcalm County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

No one was injured in the incident. Police say drug use is believed to be a factor.

