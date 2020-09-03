EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The human remains found Saturday near Battle Creek have been identified as a missing 25-year-old woman from Pennfield Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Police found the remains Saturday on River Road between G Drive North and Raymond Road. They were identified as Alison Sargent by the Western Michigan University Department of Pathology.

Sargent's body had been burnt, police said.

Sargent was reported missing on March 5. She was last seen leaving Meijer on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek around 12:40 a.m., according to deputies. She was driving her 2012 Black Dodge Journey with a pink license plate frame and four stickers in the back window.

Deputies are looking for information about a suspect involved in this case and are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who assists them.

They are asking that anyone with information call Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

