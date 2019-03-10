ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Van Buren County are investigating two shooting deaths after finding a married couple dead in their home.

According to a release from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home on 30th Street in Almena Township on a report that someone was found dead.

When deputies arrived to the home, they found a husband and wife -- who both lived in the home -- dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Their deaths are under investigation by the sheriff's office criminal investigation unit and autopsy results are pending.

The sheriff's office says there is no imminent danger to the public. The names of the couple will be released after family is notified.

