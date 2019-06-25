GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As a 33-year-old fought for his life, the man who hit him fled but eventually turned himself in to police.

Kevin McAlpin had been riding his moped on Eastern Avenue SE at Hall Street SE, when he was struck by Norman Abney, who police say was turning left. Abney, 58, took off after the crash, which happened on Friday June 14, around 11 p.m. He turned himself in the next morning, and hours later, McAlpin succumbed to his injuries.

Abney waived his probable cause hearing Tuesday, sending his case to Kent County Circuit Court. He faces a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death. If convicted, Abney faces up to 15 years in prison. He is also charged with a misdemeanor moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Kevin McAlpin, 33, was an organ donor. His family says he saved four lives.

McAlpin was a father of two, an aspiring small business owner and a tattoo artist. His family says his legacy will live on in the art he created for many of them.

McAlpin's family says they were relieved to hear Abney turned himself in, but they now want justice to be served.

"It was an accident and he has turned himself in, but he does need to pay for his recklessness of leaving a life," said Tyrone Lockridge, McAlpin's cousin.

Abney has a lengthy driving record dating back decades. His record includes a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with suspended license. His license was valid at the time of the crash.

