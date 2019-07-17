GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An illegal immigrant deported in 2012 is heading to federal prison for using counterfeit documents to obtain a Michigan driver’s license.

Gary Suero, 31, was sentenced this week to more than three years in prison for aggravated identity theft and alien reentry.

He was brought to Grand Rapids to face federal charges after serving time in Massachusetts on a drug conviction.

When he was arrested, Massachusetts police found a trap door in his vehicle containing more than $32,000, three working cell phones and a Virginia license in the name of another person, federal court records show.

“Given the facts surrounding the traffic stop and his arrest, he was likely again trafficking in drugs,’’ a federal prosecutor wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

A Grand Rapids federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Suero to 39 months in prison. Suero, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, is also facing deportation. He was removed from the U.S. in December of 2012 but found his way back.

“The record shows that (Suero) has gone to great lengths to attempt to stay in this country illegally,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Stella wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “After returning to the United States, he assumed the identity of a Puerto Rican individual and obtained a Michigan driver’s license in that individual’s name and he likely surgically altered his fingerprints.’’

After being deported in 2012, Suero returned to the U.S. illegally in 2016 and worked as a barber to help support family living in the Dominican Republic, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“As a barber, he is unable to earn in the Dominican Republic what he was able to earn in the United States,’’ defense attorney Deno P. Fotieo wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

While in prison, Suero hopes to “further his barber skills as well as any other employment skills he can receive to help him upon his release and return to the Dominican Republic,’’ Fotieo wrote.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.