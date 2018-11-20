GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids man with two child abuse convictions dating back to 2009 is now accused of beating his infant daughter, breaking 21 bones in the girl’s body over the span of several weeks.

Edgar Hall III is charged with first-degree child abuse, a potential life offense. Investigators say he began beating the girl shortly after her birth in June.

The broken bones were discovered in September when the child’s mother took her to the hospital for treatment of a suspicious face injury. Doctors found 21 fractures “from head to toe,’’ Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Cathy Williams said.

“The fact that this child was three months old and completely vulnerable, that’s what really makes this case egregious, not to mention the number of injuries,’’ Williams said.

Hall was convicted of child abuse in 2009 and 2012. Both cases involved his son.

Kent County Children’s Protective Services has recommended that Hall’s parental rights be terminated. A hearing has been scheduled for early December.

Hall, 39, is being held on a $100,000 bond. A court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20 was adjourned because Hall was transferred from the Kent County Jail to a Grand Rapids hospital. The reason for his hospitalization was not disclosed.

Grand Rapids police got involved after the girl’s mother took her to Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital on Sept. 8 due to unexplained injuries to the infant’s nose and face.

During an examination, doctors found evidence of numerous fractures in various stages of healing. They included fractures to her fingers, both arms, her right leg, “maybe’’ her left leg, her collarbone, and both shoulder blades, court records show.

A specialist determined there were a total of 21 fractures and four suspected/possible fractures, court records show.

“What that tells us is that this is not a one-time incident,’’ Williams said. “This was multiple, repeated incidents of abuse that caused these bones to break.’’

Investigators say the child’s mother was not involved in the abuse, which occurred when she was at work or running errands.

“She did the right thing,’’ Williams said. “She went and sought medical help for her child; she called the police department and let us investigate.’’

Hall was first charged with child abuse in 2009 after his six-year-old son was treated for a head injury.

The child told police his father hit him with a belt for wetting his pants. It happened at an apartment in Kent County’s Byron Township. The boy was treated for a cut near his right eye which caused a “significant amount of bleeding.’’

Hall pleaded guilty to third-degree child abuse. He was placed on probation for 18 months.

Less than three years later, Kentwood police investigated another report of child abuse involving the same boy. He was hit in the mouth with a men’s hair brush for being loud.

Hall was sentenced to one year's probation in that 2012 case.

