SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich — A public defender has filed a notice to seek an insanity defense for a 50-year-old mid-Michigan man accused in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met online.

WNEM-TV reports from Shiawassee County Court documents that attorney Douglas Corwin also filed a motion Tuesday afternoon for a forensic evaluation for Mark Latunski.

Latunski is charged with murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body. A probable cause hearing is scheduled Wednesday in 66th District Court in Corunna.

Previous court records show the naked body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home. The records show Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his victim.

According to Bacon's roommate, the 25-year-old was going to see a man he met on a dating app.

