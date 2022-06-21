Accused stalking suspect appears in court; Grand Rapids police investigating after body found in his car

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating how a man ended up dead in the rear passenger seat of Devon Matthews' vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are investigating after a man was found dead in the rear passenger seat of an accused stalking suspect's car earlier this month.

On June 6, Devon TaShawn Matthews, 26, had an active stalking warrant. That stemmed from his alleged unwanted contact with a woman who had a personal protection order against him in Wyoming.

According to a probable cause document filed, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance on Matthews and learned through GPS data that he had been spending a considerable amount of time in the area where the woman was living in Grand Rapids.

Authorities allege Matthews was stalking the woman from an adjacent church parking lot in a 2018 Mazda 3 station wagon.

When detectives went to arrest him, they say he ran away from his vehicle to a nearby park.

He was taken into custody just outside a public bathroom, police said. Inside the bathroom, authorities said they found a pistol in the toilet, and Matthews admitted to possessing the firearm.

Detectives also searched his vehicle and discovered a dead man in the rear seat. Grand Rapids Police are now investigating the death and have not released the man's identity.

"With that information, the victim was shot to death and we determined the gun the defendant had was the gun that shot and killed the victim," said the prosecuting attorney.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Matthews has not been charged in connection with this death.

Matthews is facing charges related to stalking and three firearm charges.

His criminal history shows he couldn't possess a firearm after being convicted of firearms-weapons charges in 2019 and a stolen motor vehicle charge in 2017.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning.

At the request of the prosecutor, Judge Nicholas Ayoub raised Matthews' bond from $10,000 to $50,000 cash surety due to a public safety risk.

Matthews is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

