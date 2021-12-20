Ionia Co. massage therapist charged after allegedly sexually assaulting client

Richard Lawrence Heaton of Fenwick, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct. According to LARA, Heaton's massage therapy license expired in 2016.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A massage therapist based in Ionia County has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a client.

Police say a 53-year-old woman contacted Michigan State Police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by her massage therapist at Big Blue Bodyworks during appointments in July and September.

Her massage therapist, 67-year-old Richard Lawrence Heaton of Fenwick, was arrested on Nov. 19 in connection to these incidents. Police say he was lodged at the Ionia County Jail on criminal sexual conduct felony charges.

Heaton was arraigned and his bond is posted at $20,000. Police say his massage business was ran out of his home. He has previously practiced in the St. Johns area.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Heaton's massage therapy license expired in 2016. The state of Michigan requires massage therapy licenses to practice.

Anyone with any information about Heaton or Big Blue Bodyworks is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

