ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan State Police are working to find several items stolen from a garage in Lockport Township last month.

According to troopers, it happened at garage located in the 57000 block of Mitchell Road on Monday, Sept. 21.

Sometime in the early morning hours, investigators say an 8 inch 25cc gas pole saw, a Husky 24-inch snowblower and a Stihl weed cutter, were all stolen. The homeowner told authorities she saw a light-colored SUV parked across the street when she left her home around 2:45 a.m. that day.

Anyone with information that could further the investigation should call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

