Jury deliberations underway in murder trial for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death, attacking her children

Jacob Ryan is charged in the killing of 25-year-old Ciara Paul and attacking her children in September 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury is now considering the fate of a man accused of stabbing a Rockford mother to death and attacking her two young children in 2021.

Jacob Ryan was 29 years old when he admitted to detectives he stabbed Ciara Paul to death at his home in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE back on Sept. 16, 2021.

He's also accused of cutting her two children, who were 2 years old and 5 years old at the time. They have since recovered.

According to court documents filed in the case, a woman called 911 to check on the home. The caller stated Ryan had Facetimed her and he had, "bloody hands that looked stabbed up."

Ryan allegedly told the woman he came home and found Paul dead, her five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son missing, and he was heading to Georgia.

Deputies found Paul dead in the living room with stab wounds. Her children were also found with cuts to their throat. A family member said the children have since been released from the hospital and are in the care of their father.

The affidavit continues to read that Ryan's cousin talked with him the day before Paul's body was found and Ryan told him that "Ciara left him at the food court and he was going to make her pay and be on the run."

The cousin then got another call from Ryan later the same day where Ryan said he needed to take care of business. "During the call, Jacob said, "there she is standing there" and then hung up the phone."

The cousin added Ryan has some mental issues with angry outbursts.

Ryan was later arrested in Toledo, Ohio. Authorities said he had significant cuts to his hands, and blood on his luggage and belongings.

Ryan is charged with open murder and assault with intent to murder.

